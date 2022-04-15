Emiliano Grillo shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Grillo's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Grillo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.