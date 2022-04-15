Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Frittelli hit his 136 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.