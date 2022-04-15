Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Dustin Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Johnson's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.