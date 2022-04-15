  • Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson's chip shot leads to birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.