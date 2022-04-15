Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.