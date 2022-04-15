Doc Redman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Redman's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Redman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.