Denny McCarthy shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.