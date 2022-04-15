9-over 80 by Davis Riley in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 128th at 13 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the par-5 second, Riley chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Riley to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Riley's 119 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 7 over for the round.

Riley tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to 9 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 10 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 9 over for the round.