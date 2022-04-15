Davis Love III shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Davis Love III hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 93rd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Love III had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Love III's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Love III's his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.