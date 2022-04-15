-
Davis Love III shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Love III takes aggressive line to set up birdie at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Davis Love III hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 93rd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Love III had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Love III's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Love III's his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.
