Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Willett tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Willett hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Willett hit his 238 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.