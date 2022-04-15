Danny Lee shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 97th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lee tee shot went 171 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.