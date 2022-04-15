Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.