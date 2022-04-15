Corey Conners shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Conners got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Conners's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Conners's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.