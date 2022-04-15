Collin Morikawa comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Morikawa finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Collin Morikawa's tee shot went 276 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 155 yards to the native area, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.