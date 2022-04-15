Chris Kirk finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.