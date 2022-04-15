8-over 79 by Chez Reavie in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 128th at 13 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reavie's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's his approach went 46 yards to the green and his third shot was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 6 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Reavie went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reavie to 8 over for the round.