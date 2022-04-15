Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hadley got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hadley chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.