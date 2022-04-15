Charley Hoffman shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, Hoffman hit his 71 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.