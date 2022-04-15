Charles Howell III shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 16th, Howell III's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.