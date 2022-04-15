Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.