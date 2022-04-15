Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Ramey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ramey's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's tee shot went 151 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.