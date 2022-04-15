Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 93rd at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Carlos Ortiz hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.