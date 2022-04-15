  • Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz's tee shot sets up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.