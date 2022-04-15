  • Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Camilo Villegas makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas jars 24-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

