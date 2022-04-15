Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Villegas had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at 4 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.