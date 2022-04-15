Cameron Young shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Young hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Young's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Young got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Young his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.