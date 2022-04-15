  • Cameron Young shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Cameron Young makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young sinks a 23-foot birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Cameron Young makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.