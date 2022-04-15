-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Tringale's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Tringale hit his 112 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
