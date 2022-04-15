Cameron Smith shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Cameron Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Smith had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smith's 123 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Smith's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.