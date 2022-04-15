  • Cam Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Cam Davis makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis drains birdie putt at RBC Heritage

