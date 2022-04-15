Cam Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 14th, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.