C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pan's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pan's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Pan's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.