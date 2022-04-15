Bryson Nimmer shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bryson Nimmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Nimmer's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Nimmer had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.

Nimmer's tee shot went 269 yards to the native area and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Nimmer's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Nimmer's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.