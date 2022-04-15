Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Garnett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Garnett's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Garnett tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.