Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Stuard's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Stuard hit his 126 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.