Brian Harman putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Harman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.