  • Brian Harman putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Brian Harman makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman sinks a 21-foot birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Brian Harman makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.