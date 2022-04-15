Brian Gay putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Gay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Brian Gay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

Gay's tee shot went 264 yards to the native area, his third shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at 4 over for the round.