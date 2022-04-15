Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Todd's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Todd's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Todd's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Todd hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.