Brandt Snedeker putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Brandt Snedeker his second shot was a drop and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Snedeker hit his 143 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 198-yard par-3 green 17th, Snedeker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 84 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.