Brandon Hagy putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 7 fairways and 3 of 9 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day in 131st at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Brandon Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.