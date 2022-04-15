Branden Grace rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grace finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Branden Grace hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Grace's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Grace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.