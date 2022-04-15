Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Horschel's 196 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.