Bill Haas shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bill Haas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.