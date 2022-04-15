Ben Martin shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Ben Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Martin chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Martin's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.