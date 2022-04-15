Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day in 127th at 12 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hossler got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Hossler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Hossler's tee shot went 293 yards to the native area, his second shot went 185 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 4 over for the round.