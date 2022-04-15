Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 2 over for the round.