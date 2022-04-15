6-over 77 by Andrew Putnam in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Putnam's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 5 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 6 over for the round.