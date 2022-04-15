Alex Smalley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 373-yard par-4 13th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Smalley hit his 224 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.