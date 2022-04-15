Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Noren hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Noren hit his 113 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.