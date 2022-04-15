  • Adam Svensson putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Adam Svensson makes a 23-foot par putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Svensson’s lengthy par save at RBC Heritage

