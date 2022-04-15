Adam Svensson putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage

Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Adam Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.