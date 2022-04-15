7-over 78 by Adam Schenk in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 118th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schenk his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schenk's 111 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 5 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schenk to 7 over for the round.