Adam Long putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the RBC Heritage

Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Long's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.