Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage

Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadwin finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Hadwin had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.