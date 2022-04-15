Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, and Erik van Rooyen; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 34 yards for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Wise chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.