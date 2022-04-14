Zach Johnson shoots 4-over 64 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Zach Johnson hit 5 of 15 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 132nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Johnson's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.